STATE OF THE STATE: Wisconsin Gov. Evers announces plans for budget surplus

MADISON, WI. (KBJR 6) -- Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers delivered his State of the State address Tuesday night.

He focused on a wide range of issues, from the COVID-19 pandemic to education. Evers started his speech by recounting the losses of the last year due to the pandemic.

“If we had our way, 11,637 Wisconsinites would still be with us today,” Evers said. “They’d still be here celebrating more birthdays and milestones with us.”

Much of the speech focused on how Evers plans to utilize Wisconsin’s $3.8 billion budget surplus, which is the largest in state history.

Evers said he will give a $150 surplus refund to every Wisconsinite.

“Under my plan, if you’re a family of four, you’d receive $600 to help provide a little more wiggle room and hopefully a little less stress about making ends meet,” Evers said.

The governor said he wants to provide mental health funding for youth and college students and help with tuition stabilization for the University of Wisconsin school system.

“I came into this office after years of disinvestment of our kids and our educators and our schools, so we’ve worked to make historic investments in education at every level,” Evers said.

Evers said he also plans to invest in and create a Blue Ribbon Commission to provide opportunities and resources for veterans.

“We need long-term solutions to support our veterans and the challenges they face, both those that existed before this pandemic and others that worsened because of it,” Evers said.

The governor ended his speech with a call for unity, emphasizing the legislature’s job is to help the people of Wisconsin.

“I still believe as I did three years ago that there is more that unites us than divides us, chief among them our responsibility to do what’s right when it matters most,” Evers said.

The governor said he will be signing an executive order Wednesday to call for a joint session of the Wisconsin state legislature to go over his budget surplus plan.

