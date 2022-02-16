Advertisement

Minnesota farmers looking for financial relief following abnormal dry season

ST. PAUL, MN -- There’s a new effort from state lawmakers to help farmers still recovering from last year’s severe dry season. House File 3420, authored by State Representative Mike Sundin, from Esko would provide $10 million in relief funding for farmers hit hardest by the drought during 2021. That’s in addition to relief funding already approved by Governor Tim Walz last September. If approved, the bill would split the $10 million dollar price tag in half, with $5 million dollars going directly toward relief funds for farmers and another $5 million going toward the Rural Finance Authority’s relief loan program. Wednesday, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle met with farmers to discuss the bill and determine who would most benefit from the funding it would provide. Cass County rancher Miles Kuschel was among those farmers to testify Wednesday. He says these funds are needed to ensure the survival of his, and many other Minnesota farms. “I know producers who were forced to sell their entire herds when they ran out of pasture. I know many producers that bought very expensive hay to feed their cattle with the ultimate question that it could bankrupt them but the cost of losing generations of genetics and heritage was more than we could bear.” It’s estimated severe drought cost nearly $35 billion in lost revenue for farmers nationwide last year.
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -

