MacKenzie, Mettille advance to April’s Ashland mayoral election

Ashland, WI. (KBJR 6) -Matthew MacKenzie and David Mettille will advance to Ashland’s general mayoral election after being the two highest vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary election.

MacKenzie and Mettille beat out Richard Pufall and Charles Ortman.

Unofficial results from Ashland County show Mettile garnered 224 votes, and MacKenzie received 304 votes. Pufall received 85 votes, and Ortman got 218.

The general election will be held on April 5.

Current Ashland mayor Debra Lewis announced earlier she would not be seeking re-election.

