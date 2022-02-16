Advertisement

Lady Bulldogs stunned by St. Cloud State

WCHA
WCHA(KBJR6)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The UMD Lady Bulldogs hit the ice in St. Cloud to take on the Huskies for the first of three straight games against SCSU, as the Huskies shock the Bulldogs with a 1-1 shootout victory.

The 5th ranked Bulldogs got off to a slow start but got on the scoreboard in the second period to take a 1-0 lead. The Huskies would answer right away to tie things up at 1 and it would stay that way until they forced a shootout and won the game in sudden death.

UMD will now welcome SCSU to Amsoil on Friday and Saturday to finish out the regular season.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, gray...
Duluth Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at CVS
No one was hurt.
West Duluth family displaced by house fire
Minnesota COVID-19 Graphic
Data: Many COVID-19 patients in December were vaccinated
61-year-old man dead after snowmobile collides with ambulance
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl

Latest News

Superior boys hockey team
Superior advances in playoff opener, Hermantown completes comeback at Grand Rapids
Basketball
Hibbing tops the Marshall Hilltoppers on Valentine’s Day
Superior boys hockey team
Superior opts to jump to D1 for WIAA boys hockey playoffs
Bulldogs dominate on the road
Four Bulldogs tally double digits leading to win over Beavers