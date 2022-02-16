Lady Bulldogs stunned by St. Cloud State

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The UMD Lady Bulldogs hit the ice in St. Cloud to take on the Huskies for the first of three straight games against SCSU, as the Huskies shock the Bulldogs with a 1-1 shootout victory.

The 5th ranked Bulldogs got off to a slow start but got on the scoreboard in the second period to take a 1-0 lead. The Huskies would answer right away to tie things up at 1 and it would stay that way until they forced a shootout and won the game in sudden death.

UMD will now welcome SCSU to Amsoil on Friday and Saturday to finish out the regular season.

