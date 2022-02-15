WATCH LIVE: Gov. Evers delivering ‘State of the State’ address
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, WI. (KBJR 6) --Governor Tony Evers will be delivering his 2022 ‘State of the State’ address in-person for the first time since the pandemic started.
The speech is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
It will be streamed live on his YouTube, which you can find here.
Topics will include infrastructure, jobs, taxes, and pandemic response.
