WATCH LIVE: Gov. Evers delivering ‘State of the State’ address

MADISON, WI. (KBJR 6) --Governor Tony Evers will be delivering his 2022 ‘State of the State’ address in-person for the first time since the pandemic started.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

It will be streamed live on his YouTube, which you can find here.

Topics will include infrastructure, jobs, taxes, and pandemic response.

