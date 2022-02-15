Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Evers delivering ‘State of the State’ address

Tony Evers
Tony Evers(MGN)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, WI. (KBJR 6) --Governor Tony Evers will be delivering his 2022 ‘State of the State’ address in-person for the first time since the pandemic started.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

It will be streamed live on his YouTube, which you can find here.

Topics will include infrastructure, jobs, taxes, and pandemic response.

MN redraws districts: What it could mean for future elections
Staffing shortages plague first responders in rural Minnesota, Wisconsin
City of Duluth addresses library safety concerns after employee assaults
