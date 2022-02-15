Advertisement

Public input wanted: Addressing homelessness in the region

The HOME Consortium looks for feedback.
By Kristen Vake
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After being awarded more than $1 million, a local group is looking for your input on how to help those experiencing homelessness in our area.

The Northeast Minnesota HOME Consortium has been given more than $1.7 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The HOME Consortium covers Cook, Lake, Koochiching, Itasca, and St. Louis County (outside the City of Duluth).

The group is hoping to hear from the public on how the funds would best be used within that coverage area.

You can share your thoughts until 4:30 p.m. on February 28, 2022.

Click here to access the survey.

If you would like to request a paper copy of the survey or provide public input you can send an email communitydevelopmentinfo@stlouiscountymn.gov or call 218-749-7103.

