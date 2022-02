DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - There is nothing like celebrating the day of love by playing the sport you love, and that’s exactly what Duluth Marshall and Hibbing did on Valentine’s Day.

The just above .500 Hilltoppers hosted the 12-5 Bluejackets. Hibbing extends their record to 13-5 after their 82-73 win over the home team.

