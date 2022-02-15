EXPANDING SPACES: St. Luke’s OBGYN clinic hopes to provide more care with new space

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --St. Luke’s OBGYN Associates Clinic will be moving and expanding their location, they announced Monday.

The clinic will be moving into the third floor of the Lakeview Center.

“After listening to the feedback of our patients, we’re excited to offer a beautiful new setting to match the top-notch care our patients receive,” said Dr. Nick Van Deelen, St. Luke’s Co-President and CEO.

Doctors at St. Luke’s said expanding the clinic will improve patient care.

They’ll be doubling the size of their current clinic, to nearly 16,000 square feet.

“It’s going to be helpful honestly to patients of all areas because they’re going to have easier access into our clinic. From navigating the hallways and getting into a room, we’re really going to be working to make the space intuitive and easy to access,” said Lori Swanson, St. Luke’s Director of Women’s and Children’s Services.

Along with doubling in size, the $4.5 million move will also include a designated non-stress testing room and breastfeeding pods, additions doctors said will make care more well-rounded.

“When I was born, breastfeeding wasn’t really a thing, it was almost cool not to breast-feed, and now we’re realizing hey that wasn’t right, and so how can we help support women and breast-feeding and in their whole pregnancy and postpartum period,” said Dr. Jennifer Boyle, an OBGYN at St. Luke’s.

Doctors also said they hope the view of Lake Superior helps ease patients through pregnancy and general reproductive health, which they say can often cause a lot of stress.

“Really a lot of our healing is based on how you feel mentally, and so if you feel happier mentally, I think you’re going to heal better,” said. Dr. Boyle.

Construction on the new space will begin around May, with the clinic slated to open in January 2023. The physical therapy department location, which is currently housed in the space, will move to St. Luke’s old emergency department location.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.