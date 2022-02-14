Advertisement

Aerial Lift Bridge maintenance starts Monday, no impact on traffic

Duluth Lift Bridge
Duluth Lift Bridge(KBJR)
By Molly Wasche
Feb. 14, 2022
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge is in need of maintenance which will cause some closures for a few days.

The sidewalk on the bayside (west) of the Aerial Lift Bridge will be closed from February 14 - 18.

The bridge supervisor said it’s better to do this kind of work now because you can’t during the shipping season.

The east sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians to use.

Traffic will not be impacted.

