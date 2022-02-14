Aerial Lift Bridge maintenance starts Monday, no impact on traffic

DULUTH, MN-- Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge is in need of maintenance which will cause some closures for a few days.

The sidewalk on the bayside (west) of the Aerial Lift Bridge will be closed from February 14 - 18.

The bridge supervisor said it’s better to do this kind of work now because you can’t during the shipping season.

The east sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians to use.

Traffic will not be impacted.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.