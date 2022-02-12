Advertisement

Rock Ridge steals Proctor’s thunder on home ice

By Alexis Bass
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - Taking a trip up I-35 for a Friday night face-off where the Proctor Rails and Rock Ridge Wolverines met.

The first period would remain scoreless after captain and senior goaltender Sam Johnson stood firm all night long.

Rock ridge was not a fan of that; Nick Troutwine finally found the keys to the treasure chest for a 1-0 Rock Ridge lead.

Both squads would add a goal in the third, but the Wolverines knocked the Rails down to the fourth spot in section standings, stealing the third spot in a 2-1 final.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 KBJR6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herb Bergson
Former Duluth, Superior Mayor Herb Bergson dies at 65
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
School bus driver shot in Minneapolis
Northshore Mining Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs to idle Northshore Mining operations in Babbitt, Silver Bay; about 400 employees impacted
Wolf Sighting at Voyageurs National Park
Experts advise caution after close wolf encounter in Voyageurs National Park
Jesse Powell KBJR
As more victims come forward, Itasca County lawyer faces new sex assault charges