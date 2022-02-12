Rock Ridge steals Proctor’s thunder on home ice

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - Taking a trip up I-35 for a Friday night face-off where the Proctor Rails and Rock Ridge Wolverines met.

The first period would remain scoreless after captain and senior goaltender Sam Johnson stood firm all night long.

Rock ridge was not a fan of that; Nick Troutwine finally found the keys to the treasure chest for a 1-0 Rock Ridge lead.

Both squads would add a goal in the third, but the Wolverines knocked the Rails down to the fourth spot in section standings, stealing the third spot in a 2-1 final.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 KBJR6. All rights reserved.