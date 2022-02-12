Chisholm’s Sled the City offers fun twist on sledding

CHISHOLM, MN -- Grab your sleds and get ready for a day of fun on the streets of Chisholm!

Sled the City is an event that transforms one of the city’s streets into a sledding hill for people of all ages to enjoy.

City Councilor Travis Vake said the city likes to put on events like Sled the City for the rest of the Iron Range to enjoy.

“We really pride ourselves on being the iron range city that has the most events and the people of Chisholm just come out for all the events. It’s just awesome,” said Vake.

The event is part of Chisholm’s Polar Bear Days, a collection of winter-themed events for people of all ages to enjoy.

Vake said the city’s location makes it the perfect place to host those events.

“Chisolm is very centrally located on the Iron Range and we want people to come here so it’s our job to make sure we have events for people to come and have fun,” he said.

Shannon Kishel-Roche, Executive Director of the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce said Sled the City and other Polar Bear Days events are a great way to bring business downtown as well.

“The economic impact lies in the fact it’s right here in Downtown Chisholm, so families are out here, they’re sliding,” she said.

According to Kishel-Roche, bringing people together for a bit of wintry fun also encourages them to shop locally while they’re there.

“Businesses are out and about here just a block or two within walking distance so you can shop, you can slide, you can take some time to go and get out of the cold a little bit,” said Kishel-Roche.

Polar Bear Days run February 9-26.

You can find a full list of events here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR6. All rights reserved.