Sober Driver Project: Saving and changing lives, one ride at a time

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Charles Jared Kagigebi is a big fan of his car.

“She’s a beast and she’s been through a lot,” said Kagigebi, owner of the Sober Driver Project.

His bright blue minivan has seen better days.

“She’s hit a deer and had a tree fall on it,” said Kagigebi.

But now, his van is on the right road, and so is he.

He bought the van to start the Sober Driver Project, which gives rides home to people who’ve had too much to drink at bars.

“I just wanted to make sure that they get home safe and legal-trouble free,” said Kagigebi.

The idea for the project was sparked by a tragedy.

“I got into a car accident on my 18th birthday. My girlfriend and one of my friends passed away,” said Kagigebi.

After that, his life took a wrong turn.

He spent much of his life in and out of prison.

Now, Kagigebi is 15 years sober from narcotics and he just hit one year sober from alcohol.

Sobriety is something he’s achieved with the help of his sponsor, Steven Naganashe Perry.

“We’ve worked together going on three years now,” said Perry, a Certified Native Substance Abuse Specialist.

Now, Kagigebi wants to help others.

Besides giving people rides from bars, he also drives them to treatment.

“Get people to their detox, to treatment, and sober activities,” said Kagigebi.

According to Perry, in their community on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation near Hayward, a ride can make all the difference.

“I know that there are many people in the community that need rides to certain places like to treatment or counseling,” said Perry.

And for Kagigebi, getting behind the wheel has given him a new purpose.

“It feels good, it feels good to help somebody,” he said.

Kagigebi said down the line he’d like to add more vans and drivers to the Sober Driving Project, so he plans to do some fundraising.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.