School bus driver shot in Minneapolis

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (KBJR 6) - Authorities say a school bus driver was expected to survive after being shot in the head in Minneapolis while transporting young children.

The driver was wounded Wednesday afternoon while on his or her bus route.

City officials say three children younger than 10 were on board and were not physically hurt. The driver has not been identified.

Officers provided first aid and the driver was taken to a hospital by paramedics.

The children on the bus were dropped off at their homes by police.

Police say they were working to determine whether the driver was targeted or struck by a stray bullet.

