Denfeld takes down East for the first time in nine years

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - For the first time since January 8th, 2013, the Duluth Denfeld Hunters have beaten the Duluth East Greyhounds in hockey but a final of 6-2.

The Hunters and Greyhounds battled in the first period heading to intermission tied at one.

In the second, the Hunters would pull away with two goals. Then in the third, after a strong push by the Greyhounds, the Hunters finish the job for the victory.

