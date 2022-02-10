Advertisement

Denfeld takes down East for the first time in nine years

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - For the first time since January 8th, 2013, the Duluth Denfeld Hunters have beaten the Duluth East Greyhounds in hockey but a final of 6-2.

The Hunters and Greyhounds battled in the first period heading to intermission tied at one.

In the second, the Hunters would pull away with two goals. Then in the third, after a strong push by the Greyhounds, the Hunters finish the job for the victory.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say while searching the residence, they uncovered a stolen handgun, nearly 60 grams of...
Police seize drugs, stolen gun from Duluth home
Medallion
WINNER: Midwest Communications medallion found in Hermantown
3M Logo
Fatal accident at 3M plant in Alexandria investigated
Garage fire located on the 600 block of Old Howard Mill Road.
UPDATE: Duluth fire crews respond to ‘fully engulfed’ garage fire; 1 person hospitalized
Snow Totals Thursday-Friday
Another clipper arrives tomorrow, and the timing is not ideal

Latest News

Skiing Section 7 champs
High schoolers take the trails in section 7 nordic skiing
Olympic Curler Chris Plys
Family and Curling: Chris Plys, Eager to Represent Duluth at Olympics
University of Minnesota regents have voted to allow beer and wine sales in the general seating...
UMD’s proof of vaccine or negative COVID test policy ends today
Bulldogs tie with St. Cloud
No. 6 Bulldogs squander two-goal lead and tie with the No. 10 Huskies