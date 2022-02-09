Youth of the Year: Boys & Girls Clubs honor Northland teen

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - When 14-year-old Aspen Ratcliffe moved to Duluth from Australia in 2019, Minnesota was a whole new world.

“It was cold, different, and people talked funny,” said Aspen Ratcliffe, Youth of the Year award winner.

Early on, she found a warm and welcoming place at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland.

“They kind of helped me become a part of the community of Duluth, you know, helped me get to know people,” said Ratcliffe.

She started spending a lot of time at the club.

“Yeah, I was there every day after school, hanging out with my friends and doing homework,” said Ratcliffe.

In between the friends and fun she also found confidence.

“I think I learned to like believe in myself a little bit,” said Ratcliffe.

Tuesday night, she got a big confidence boost.

Ratcliffe was named the winner of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland Youth of the Year competition.

“She’s a great example of what the clubs are all about,” said Tammy Sundbom, Resource and Development Director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland.

According to Sundbom, many of the youth at the club are experiencing obstacles they’re learning to overcome and Aspen is no exception.

In her speech to the judges, she spoke about some of the hardships she’s experienced in her short life.

“She talked about some obstacles with some substance abuse in her family, with her brother and how that affected her,” said Sundbom.

In addition to a plaque, she also received scholarship money.

Even though she’s just 16, she’s already got a plan.

“I want to go to cosmetology school and be a hairdresser. Your hair can make or break how you feel about yourself, so make people feel good about themselves,” said Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe will move on to the state Youth of the Year competition in St. Paul at the end of April.

In addition to more scholarship money, she’ll also be competing for a spot in the National Youth of the Year competition.

