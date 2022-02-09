UMD’s proof of vaccine or negative COVID test policy ends today

DULUTH, MN-- The University of Minnesota will no longer require proof of COVID vaccine or a negative test result for campus and athletic events that had more than 200 people in attendance.

The policy was put in place from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9 and will not be extended.

University of Minnesota system leaders announced the proof of vaccination policy in early January to address the Omicron surge and staffing shortages at local hospitals.

Both Bulldog men’s and women’s home series at Amsoil Arena fell within that window.

The University’s face covering policy will remain in place. This means all guests attending an indoor Gopher Athletics event on campus will be required to wear a face covering.

