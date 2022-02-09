Advertisement

Girls Sectional Hockey Action

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Then in girl’s sectional hockey action, Hibbing/Chisholm keeps their season alive with a 4-2 win over Moose Lake Area. They will battle Proctor/Hermantown in the sectional semifinals.

On the other side of the 7A sectional bracket, CEC downs North Shore 4-0 while Marshall moves past Rock Ridge 2-0. CEC and Marshall now face off in the other sectional semifinal.

