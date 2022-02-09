NOT SO ROSEY: Florists struggle ahead of Valentine’s Day due to pandemic shortages

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Floral shops in the Twin Ports and across the nation are urging people to order Valentine’s flowers as soon as possible, as industry struggles have impacted supply.

Pandemic-related supply chain issues, labor shortages, and poor growing conditions have all contributed to the problem.

After the pandemic shuttered in-person events like weddings in 2020, demand for flowers went down.

As a result, many floral shops let go employees.

Droughts around the globe and cooler temperatures in the Southern Hemisphere, where many flowers are grown, have caused problems with production.

All of these factors are now impacting shops, just in time for one of their biggest holidays for sales.

“Well the supply chain with flowers has been challenging ever since COVID started,” said Betty Eklund, the owner of Engwall Flowers. “From the growers in South America and Europe to getting the transportation.”

Eklund said customers should order early, expect to pay more as prices have gone up, and accept some substitutes.

Engwall floral designer Cindy Whiting said the design team has been keeping up with orders ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“So far we’re doing well on our stock, but we never know that for sure based on how many orders we’re going to get, which we hope is many, but it does help to order early,” said Whiting.

Despite the concerns, Engwall Flowers said they are ready to help people celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“We just really appreciate being able to serve our customers on a day of love,” Whiting said.

“Be patient, we will get them there if you order and happy Valentine’s Day,” Eklund said.

Several other local flower shops also said they’re facing the same supply chain challenges.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than $2 billion will be spent on flowers for Valentine’s Day this year.

