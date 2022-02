DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Esko girls cross the St. Louis River for a border battle with the Superior Spartans and after a double overtime showdown, Esko pulls away for a 43-41 victory.

In boys hoops up on the North Shore, the Storm hold off a Duluth Denfed comeback for a 86-78 victory. Then at Duluth Marshall, the Hilltoppers handle Lakeview Academy for a 68-38 win.

