COMMUNITY RESPONSE: Duluth Public Schools presents feedback on SRO program

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --On Monday night Duluth Public Schools presented findings from the community about the role of School Resource Officers (SROs), contracted Duluth Police officers who serve in the district’s middle and high schools.

Following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, Duluth students and community members spoke out to raise concerns about SROs.

“Our students are the ones most impacted by their interactions, whether good or bad with our school resource officers,” said Assistant Superintendent Anthony Bonds.

Several community members said the presence of SROs targets marginalized populations, like BIPOC students, LGBTQIA students, or those with mental health issues.

To help gauge the impact of any changes, the school district enlisted the help of Marnita’s Table, an organization focused on Intentional Social Interaction.

“What we promised was a transparent process that in all the voices would be considered and heard,” said CEO Marnita Schroedl. “And that we would highlight both the minority perspective as well as the majority.”

After eight in-person community engagement sessions and a survey, Marnita’s Table presented their findings Monday night.

Immediately following the formal research presentation, attendees gathered in small groups to discuss their thoughts and feelings on the research findings.

“The goal was to make sure that we lifted the voices of all of the individuals in our community,” said Bonds.

Two of Marnita’s Table’s key findings were that students and families crave more community between them and the school resource officers and listening to the needs of students is vital.

“I think often when we make decisions, we decide that young people are sort of a program to manage or a problem to solve as opposed to decision-makers in their own right,” said Schroedl.

Assistant Superintendent Bonds said the next step is to continue conversations with the school board about any potential changes to the SRO program.

For the complete report of Marnita’s Table’s findings, click here.

