Advertisement

Chester Bowl Ski and Snowboard Hill gifted large donation at first race of season

By Larissa Milles
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --Chester Bowl held its first race Sunday, which was sponsored by the Kiwanis Friendly Club of Duluth, who have sponsored the hill for 54 seasons.

Sunday marked the first of five Sunday race events.

93 kids ages 3-16 competed, with 30 parent volunteers helping.

Executive Director Dave Schaeffer said he hopes holding the races while the Beijing Winter Olympics are going on inspires local kids.

“We loved having the first race right now as the Olympics are starting, because these kids can see themselves as a future Olympian. When they’re on our podium, they can see that in their future,” Schaeffer said. “So I love the timing of the event, that they’re getting out there themselves to do what they’re seeing their idols do.”

Chester Bowl received a $30,000 donation from Orthopedic Associates at Sunday’s event.

Schaeffer said that money will be used toward future programs and infrastructure.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minntac investigating mine structure collapse, no injuries
Minntac investigating mine structure collapse, no injuries
Twin Ports race official banned after attempting to disqualify swimmer for wearing 'Black Lives...
Twin Ports race official banned after attempting to disqualify swimmer for wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ swimsuit
Temperatures will rapidly increase as a strong warm front brings mid-30s for highs on Tuesday.
Strong warm front brings near spring temperatures Tuesday; Next snow chance comes Thursday night
Hundreds of community members and activists gathered outside the Hennepin County Government...
Demonstration for Amir Locke held in downtown Minneapolis
File photo - police lights.
Bayfield authorities: Man kills wife then self after fleeing police

Latest News

CANDY HOT TAKE
CANDY HOT TAKE
KISSES FOR A CAUSE: Dog rescue holds Valentine's puppy kissing-booth
KISSES FOR A CAUSE: Dog rescue holds Valentine's puppy kissing-booth
BLM Swimsuit
Twin Ports race official banned after attempting to disqualify swimmer for wearing 'Black Lives Matter' swimsuit
Chester Bowl
Chester Bowl