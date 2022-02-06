Snojam Festival: Musicians raise money to support youth music education

ASHLAND, WI. (KBJR) - On a snowy Saturday in Ashland, Wisconsin, people gathered at the Stagecoach Bar and Grill for an annual tradition.

“We have the Snojam Music Festival and Fundraiser. This is not the first year, but it’s the first year Stagecoach Bar and Grill is taking over,” said Chelsea Anderson, the Stagecoach Bar and Grill Events Coordinator and Promoter.

The Snojam featured local musicians playing different musical styles and a variety of instruments.

According to Native American Flute player Laughing Fox, he learned to play his flute in nature’s classroom.

“I went out and sat in the woods and I played one note, and the one-note affected me so much,” said Laughing Fox.

Snojam also served as a fundraiser to help today’s young native people get a start on their musical journey. Organizers are raising money to send some local kids to the Indigenous Girls Rock Camp.

“One week where they get to go stay and either learn to play in a band or they can learn an instrument. It’s so cool,” said Anderson.

Local businesses donated items for silent auctions, and festival-goers could purchase a commemorative t-shirt with proceeds going to the cause.

Organizers said their goal is to raise $1000 to $2000, but some of the rewards of the Snowjam Festival go beyond money.

“We love music here. We’re trying to get the music scene going in Ashland again, so it just kind of made sense for us to partner up and lift as we climb,” said Anderson.

Organizers said in addition to teaching music, the Indigenous Girls Rock Camp also gives classes in self-esteem building and leadership.

The camp is made possible by a non-profit called The Spirit of a Woman.

For information on their mission, click here.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.