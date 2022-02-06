Duluthians relish snowfall at Cold Front Festival

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -Saturday’s snowfall was right on cue for Duluth’s Cold Front festival!

People big and small took to Bayfront Festival Park Saturday afternoon for a celebration of all things winter.

The free event featured sledding, winter tractor rides, an obstacle course, ice skating, fire pits and smores, and even youth sled dog rides.

Duluth Parks and Rec said they put on the annual event to help make sure people know the outdoors can be enjoyed even in colder weather.

“We just love to be able to bring people out into our parks spaces all time of year,” said Megan Lidd, recreation specialist with Parks and Rec. “We use them so much in the summer but they are very useable in the winter too so we’re happy to have people outside enjoying them.”

Cold Front ran Saturday from KBJR. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.