Advertisement

Bulldogs Sweep Wolves on Senior Night

By Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - Romano gym was the place to be for Bulldog Country, as both the men and women basketball teams get wins on senior night.

First up, the women used a fast offensive start to blitz by the Northern State Wolves, winning 66-46. Brooke Olson led the way with 16 points, while Ann Simonet added 10, and Maesyn Thiesen led the Bulldogs with 6 assists.

Next up were the No. 7 ranked men, looking to stay perfect at home and it was the same story as the women’s game, a strong first-half start led to an 88-75 win for the men.

Austin Andrews led the way with 23, Joshua Brown added 20, while Drew Blair had 19, combining for 62 of the 88 points for the Bulldogs who move to 12-0 at home.

Next up for the Bulldogs is an away game at UMary on Feb. 11th.

Copyright 2022 KBJR6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minntac investigating mine structure collapse, no injuries
Minntac investigating mine structure collapse, no injuries
KBJR-TV
Traffic impacted as fire crews respond to the area near I-35, Twin Ports Interchange
Missing teen last seen Sunday, Duluth Police seek public's help locating her
Missing teen last seen Sunday, Duluth Police seek public’s help locating her
Maddie Skating
Figure skating skills run deep in both mother and daughter
File photo - police lights.
Bayfield authorities: Man kills wife then self after fleeing police

Latest News

hockey and basketball
Toppers win fourth-straight, Hunters celebrate senior day on home ice
WCHA
Bulldogs get handed series split with no.4 Badgers
NSIC North Division Champs
UMD Men Clinch NSIC North Division Title, Women Win 9th Straight
Proctor girls basketball
Rodberg scores 1,000th point in rout of Denfeld, East downs Esko