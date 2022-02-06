Bulldogs Sweep Wolves on Senior Night

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - Romano gym was the place to be for Bulldog Country, as both the men and women basketball teams get wins on senior night.

First up, the women used a fast offensive start to blitz by the Northern State Wolves, winning 66-46. Brooke Olson led the way with 16 points, while Ann Simonet added 10, and Maesyn Thiesen led the Bulldogs with 6 assists.

Next up were the No. 7 ranked men, looking to stay perfect at home and it was the same story as the women’s game, a strong first-half start led to an 88-75 win for the men.

Austin Andrews led the way with 23, Joshua Brown added 20, while Drew Blair had 19, combining for 62 of the 88 points for the Bulldogs who move to 12-0 at home.

Next up for the Bulldogs is an away game at UMary on Feb. 11th.

