Advertisement

UMD Men Clinch NSIC North Division Title, Women Win 9th Straight

By Alexis Bass
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - Bulldog Country has quite a few nationally ranked teams, and one of them lives in Romano Gymnasium. The seventh in the country, UMD men, are undefeated at home and sure hope to keep it that way.

Friday night’s test included the Moorhead Dragons.

Bulldogs trailed by one possession, 38-36 but kept the buckets coming after the half.

‘Dogs win their fourth straight, going 11-0 at home, clinching the NSIC North Division title in the 80-70 win.

The men of Romano are not the only ones rolling. The Lady Bulldogs have been rockin’ and rollin’ lately, too, currently riding an 8-game winning streak.

The dominant ‘Dogs were seeking their ninth in a row over the Moorhead State Dragons.

Brooke Olson leads her pack with 18 points as the Bulldogs earn win number nine in a row, 67-42.

Copyright 2022 KBJR6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KBJR-TV
Traffic impacted as fire crews respond to the area near I-35, Twin Ports Interchange
Missing teen last seen Sunday, Duluth Police seek public's help locating her
Missing teen last seen Sunday, Duluth Police seek public’s help locating her
HIT AND RUN
UPDATE: Cloquet woman charged in January rage-fueled hit-and-run incident
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
Proctor Football
Hearing for Proctor football player charged in teammate assault postponed