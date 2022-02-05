Bayfield authorities: Man kills wife then self after fleeing police

BAYFIELD CO., WI-- Bayfield County officers believe a man killed his wife and then himself after being tracked down in the Town of Gingles.

According to the police report, a vehicle was found in the ditch on STH 118 in the Town of Kelly around 7 p.m. February 3rd.

When EMTs arrived, they found the driver, female, dead by a gunshot wound.

Bayfield and Ashland County authorities conducted a search for the female’s spouse being he was of interest in the homicide.

They noticed the spouse’s vehicle in the Town of Gingles around 1 am, February 4, and began to follow it.

Deputies confirmed the vehicle was that of the spouse.

The driver suddenly stopped in the middle of the road, when additional enforcement arrived on scene they approached the stopped vehicle. They found the male occupant, spouse of the deceased woman, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities say this is a homicide.

No one else was in the vehicle

The two have not yet been identified pending family notifications.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.