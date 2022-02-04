Man arrested in connection to cabin, truck fire on Lake Washburn
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OUTING, MN -- A Sartell man is awaiting charges after possible connection to a structure and vehicle fire in Crooked Lake Township.
According to the Cass County Sheriff, a cabin and a pick-up truck were found up in flames near the shoreline of Lake Washburn on Peninsula Road.
The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, January 31.
Officers located forced entry to a garage on the property where they found a 36-year-old male staying.
Officers don’t believe the man has connection to the property but is staying there.
He was taken into custody.
The cabin and pick-up are a total loss.
Charges are pending.
This is an ongoing investigation.
