Man arrested in connection to cabin, truck fire on Lake Washburn

By Molly Wasche
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OUTING, MN -- A Sartell man is awaiting charges after possible connection to a structure and vehicle fire in Crooked Lake Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff, a cabin and a pick-up truck were found up in flames near the shoreline of Lake Washburn on Peninsula Road.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, January 31.

Officers located forced entry to a garage on the property where they found a 36-year-old male staying.

Officers don’t believe the man has connection to the property but is staying there.

He was taken into custody.

The cabin and pick-up are a total loss.

Charges are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.

