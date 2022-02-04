Man arrested in connection to cabin, truck fire on Lake Washburn

OUTING, MN -- A Sartell man is awaiting charges after possible connection to a structure and vehicle fire in Crooked Lake Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff, a cabin and a pick-up truck were found up in flames near the shoreline of Lake Washburn on Peninsula Road.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, January 31.

Officers located forced entry to a garage on the property where they found a 36-year-old male staying.

Officers don’t believe the man has connection to the property but is staying there.

He was taken into custody.

The cabin and pick-up are a total loss.

Charges are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.