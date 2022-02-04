Itasca Co. officials: COVID case rate drops, threat still remains ‘extremely high’

GRAND RAPIDS, MN-- Good news out of Itasca County for the first time in a while regarding COVID cases in the area.

As of Feb. 3, county leaders say they’ve seen a decline in COVID infections.

Over the past seven days, 259 new COVID cases have been reported, that’s down from 443 the previous week.

Adding, the spread of the virus remains “extremely high” here.

The most current 14-day case rate per 10,000 Itasca residents is 157 strictly based on lab-tested individuals.

A total of 130 Itasca County residents have died due to COVID.

If you have questions regarding COVID testing or concerns regarding the vaccine, you can call 218-327-6784.

