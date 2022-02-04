COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -According to health officials in Wisconsin, COVID-19 cases are declining across the state, but there are concerns about an emerging Omicron subvariant.

On Thursday, there were more than 4,700 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This is about the same as their current 7-day average.

There are five cases of something called B-A-2, a subvariant of the Omicron variant.

While five may not seem like many, officials warn that number is just the cases they’ve detected and could represent a small portion of the actual cases of B-A-2.

Officials said the Omicron subvariant seems to cause the same level of illness as the original, however it appears to be more contagious.

According to one of Wisconsin’s top health officials, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, if cases continue to decline in the next year, it’s possible the pandemic could start becoming endemic.

“The phrase endemic, meaning that we’ve sort of reached a steady state of transmission, I think that’s likely to happen during this next year. But the one thing we can’t predict is that there will be additional variants in the future,” said Dr. Westergaard.

Westergaard said those additional variants could cause COVID cases to spike temporarily and prolong the pandemic stage.

According to Westergaard, the best defense against future variants is to maximize vaccination globally.

Right now, 63% of Wisconsin residents have received one dose of the vaccine, and almost 60% are fully vaccinated.

On top of that, state officials said they’ve administered 1.8 million booster shots.

Even with those vaccination rates, 92% of the state’s ICU beds are in use.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.