Superior’s mayor plans for people-focused outcomes with federal funding

SUPERIOR, WI -- Superior’s mayor has big plans for the city. Funding approved by the city council could bring more resources to help the city’s most vulnerable.

Mayor Jim Paine said now is the time to dream big.

“We’re looking for things that will make a difference, not just the status quo,” Paine said. “So if there’s something you’ve been hoping to do someday, that’s today.”

Superior was granted a little more than $17,000,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act, President Biden’s federal COVID relief budget.

Paine said he wants to use a portion of that to not only respond to the pandemic but also, build a better community coming out of COVID-19.

The mayor said $1.25 million of Superior’s ARPA funds will go toward grants helping non-profits target problems like homelessness, poverty, and domestic violence.

Paine said he made it clear to the city council that his top priority with this funding would be building a new shelter for Harbor House, a crisis shelter for women and children.

“I am hoping that the people that we serve have more access to resources by getting this new development, it’s kind of been an ongoing discussion and now it’s happening and it’s really exciting,” said Chelsea Branley, the center’s executive director.

CASDA, a Superior-based sexual violence shelter, said they are also hopeful about what the funding will bring.

“This funding could help fill gaps, is going to benefit our community and some of the folks in our community who just need more access to resources,” said Jill Hinners, CASDA’s community engagement coordinator.

For Paine, the measure of success doesn’t have to be large.

“If one person finds stable housing it was a success, if one person was in a mental health crisis and becomes stable, that’s a success,” Paine said.

Superior published the grant application Wednesday, you can find a link to it here.

Paine said applications will be accepted over the next few weeks and then reviewed.

The city hopes to distribute funds as quickly as possible.

