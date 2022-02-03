Advertisement

Senator Tomassoni receives standing ovation from fellow lawmakers

Sen. David Tomassoni
Sen. David Tomassoni(Senate Media Services)
By Kristen Vake
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, MN -- Before Minnesota’s legislative session got underway, lawmakers took a moment to recognize a longtime Iron Range senator who is battling ALS.

On Monday, Senator David Tomassoni of Chisholm entered the Senate floor to a standing ovation.

His sons, Dante and Danny, escorted him.

Senator Tomassoni, who has been serving the Iron Range for decades, was diagnosed with ALS last year.

In late January, Tomassoni announced he is joining a nationwide medical trial that is looking into better treatment options for those suffering from ALS.

You can learn more about the trial here.

