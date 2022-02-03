Senator Tomassoni receives standing ovation from fellow lawmakers

ST. PAUL, MN -- Before Minnesota’s legislative session got underway, lawmakers took a moment to recognize a longtime Iron Range senator who is battling ALS.

On Monday, Senator David Tomassoni of Chisholm entered the Senate floor to a standing ovation.

His sons, Dante and Danny, escorted him.

Senator Tomassoni, who has been serving the Iron Range for decades, was diagnosed with ALS last year.

In late January, Tomassoni announced he is joining a nationwide medical trial that is looking into better treatment options for those suffering from ALS.

