Mirage hold onto lead for win over Hilltoppers

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - There was an even match-up on the high school rinks Wednesday night between the 15-7 Mirage hosting the 14-6 Hilltoppers.

Izy Fairchild scored her 14th goal and first of the night in the first period.

Opening up the second frame, Nya Sieger added another for the Mirage. They held the lead through the third, winning 2-1 while outshooting the Hilltoppers 34-22.

Copyright 2022 KBJR6. All rights reserved.