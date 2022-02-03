Advertisement

Mirage hold onto lead for win over Hilltoppers

By Alexis Bass
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - There was an even match-up on the high school rinks Wednesday night between the 15-7 Mirage hosting the 14-6 Hilltoppers.

Izy Fairchild scored her 14th goal and first of the night in the first period.

Opening up the second frame, Nya Sieger added another for the Mirage. They held the lead through the third, winning 2-1 while outshooting the Hilltoppers 34-22.

Copyright 2022 KBJR6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE
Minneapolis police: Officer fatally shot man who had a gun
Mike Letica
GIVING BACK: Duluth rallies behind longtime community organizer
United States's skip John Shuster reacts during the men's final curling match against Sweden at...
Superior's John Shuster selected to be U.S. flag bearer at Olympics
Grand Marais business owners take on new venture nearly 2 years after downtown fire
Grand Marais business owners take on new venture nearly 2 years after downtown fire
The Midwest Communications Annual Twin Ports Medallion Hunt is back.
Clue #8 to the 2022 hidden medallion