Tuesday night Northland hoops

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Two Harbors hits the road for a Polar Conference matchup with Wrenshall and escapes with an 80-73 victory. The Agates were led by 1,000 point scorer Trent Gomez who had a game high 31 points.

While in Wisconsin, South Shore hit the road for a conference showdown with Solon Springs. The Eagles contain Koy Nelson and the Cardinals as they protect home court with a 79-49 victory.

