GIVING BACK: Duluth rallies behind longtime community organizer

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -A Duluthian known for his work helping the community is now getting help in return.

“At first when I heard about it and saw it, I was almost embarrassed,” Mike Letica said. “But I thought to myself, I do this all the time for people, why should I be embarrassed when they’re not? You know everyone needs help.”

Letica lives by the phrase “everyone needs help”.

He has organized holiday toy and school supply drives, put on Halloween events, and driven to Texas to support people impacted by Hurricanes.

“We all need help at some point, this is why I do the drives that I do,” Letica said.

Now, Letica himself is in need of support.

After getting respiratory infection RSV in November, he’s dealt with broken ribs from intense coughing, pneumonia, and punctures in his lungs.

“It’s extremely rare. When the doctors don’t see it for ten years in between, you know that’s a rare thing, so lucky me” Letica said.

Because his organs have been severely damaged, doctors say the only solution is surgery.

That’s why his community is stepping up.

“He’s taken care of us, now it’s our time to take care of him,” said Tara Aase, who created a GoFundMe for Letica knowing he would never ask for help himself.

In a little under a week, it’s already received almost $10,000.

“He was more upset or felt bad that he couldn’t do more fundraisers and here this man needs to get surgery and needs to get healed and he’s worried about other people,” Aase said.

Letica said it’s overwhelming to see the support he’s getting.

“I’m a giver, you know. I’ve never received anything. I just love to give to people, so it’s very uncomfortable for me,” Letica said. “It’s quite amazing, it’s very humbling.”

Letica has only worked minimally since his illness and his surgery will require at least a two-month recovery.

He said his work isn’t done and when he’s fully healed, he has big plans for the community.

To donate to Letica click here.

