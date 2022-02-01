Monday night Northland hoops

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Cherry boys hit the hardwood and continue to roll picking up their fourth straight winning downing Chisholm 87-64. While in Superior, the two biggest schools in the Northland collide as Superior sneaks past Duluth East 79-75.

In girls hoops, Superior also faces off against Duluth East and wins a close one by a final of 43-41. While Esko completes a fantastic road comeback over Cromwell-Wright thanks to a three right before the buzzer by Jayden Karppinen for a 47-46 victory.

Plus, Tresa Baumgard of Chisholm scores her 1,000th career point.

