Advertisement

Monday night Northland hoops

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Cherry boys hit the hardwood and continue to roll picking up their fourth straight winning downing Chisholm 87-64. While in Superior, the two biggest schools in the Northland collide as Superior sneaks past Duluth East 79-75.

In girls hoops, Superior also faces off against Duluth East and wins a close one by a final of 43-41. While Esko completes a fantastic road comeback over Cromwell-Wright thanks to a three right before the buzzer by Jayden Karppinen for a 47-46 victory.

Plus, Tresa Baumgard of Chisholm scores her 1,000th career point.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have weapons drawn and are surrounding the gas station.
UPDATE: person with weapon inside Lincoln Park Kwik Trip has surrendered
The Midwest Communications Annual Twin Ports Medallion Hunt is back.
Clue #6 to the 2022 hidden medallion
Duluth Police
Police seize large amount of drugs, pistol from Duluth home
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
Duluth lifts request to lower thermostat due to gas main outage
SATURDAY UPDATE: Duluth now asking residents east of Lake Ave. to keep thermostats at 62 degrees through the weekend

Latest News

Offensive Line coach Adam Stenavich before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions,...
Packers promote Marshfield-native to offensive coordinator
Blair, Andrews lead the pack to remain undefeated at home while Woman ride eight-game win streak
Blair, Andrews Lead the way to Remain Undefeated at Home; While Woman Ride Eight-Game Win Streak
Women sweep Mavs
Two in a row from Giguère, makes two in a row for Lady Bulldogs
Bulldogs split series
Bulldogs split with no. 3 Broncos in overtime