Duluth lifts request to lower thermostat due to gas main outage

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) --City officials announced Sunday morning that they have lifted the request to all-natural gas customers east of Lake Avenue to keep thermostats at 62 degrees.

They said all customers may return to normal usage.

In a press release, Interim Director of Public Works and Utilities Greg Guererro said, “reducing the load on the gas service allowed our crews and contractors to make the repairs that we needed to make.”

The city first notified residents on Thursday after its largest gas main was damaged.

On Friday morning, the city requested that all customers east of Lake Avenue reduce their thermostats to 62 degrees to decrease the overall load on the system while crews worked to repair the outage.

Mayor Emily Larson thanked everyone impacted by the outage and said, “because so many were willing to sacrifice their comfort to turn down their thermostats, we didn’t have to shut off services to neighborhoods.”

