Blair, Andrews Lead the way to Remain Undefeated at Home; While Woman Ride Eight-Game Win Streak

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - UMD hoops were back in Romano and defended their home court as the men and women sweep the Sioux Falls Cougars.

In the first game, the women used a strong third quarter to pull away from the Cougars and picked up their eighth straight win, improving to 16-4 on the season.

Brooke Olson led the way with 18 points, while Maesyn Thiesen led the Bulldogs with 36 minutes played also adding 12 points on the day.

On the men’s side, they dominated all 40 minutes to remain undefeated at home, improving to 19-2 (12-2).

The Bulldogs were led by Drew Bair, who tied a career-high with 33 points, and Austin Andrews who added another 22 along with 10 rebounds. They also shot 55% from the field and 50% from deep, a recipe that will always lead to success.

Up next for the Bulldogs are home games against MSU-Moorhead, Friday, Feb. 5th. The women tip things off a 5:30, while the men follow at 7:30 pm.

Both games will be on the My9 Sports Network.

