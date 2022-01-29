Advertisement

Blair and Simonet honored between Bulldog wins

By Alexis Bass
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - It was the night to be a Bulldog fan on Friday night. The eleventh-ranked league leaders had a Friday night date in Romano Gymnasium with Southwest Minnesota State.

Bulldogs did not leave any space for the Mustangs; protecting the dog house, 91-62 the final.

Drew Blaire and Austin Andrews each capped off the night with 21 points.

In between games, Bulldog Country honored their two newest members of the 1,000 career point club; sophomore Drew Blair and fifth-year senior Ann Simonet.

On Friday night, the Lady ‘Dogs were also ready to rock’n’roll, looking for their seventh win in a row welcoming in the Mustangs from SMSU.

UMD led 35-26 at the half and kept the buckets coming to secure their seventh straight, 65-49.

Copyright 2022 KBJR6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Duluth extends, expands ask for all residents east of Lake Avenue to lower thermostats ‘until further notice’
KBJR-TV
UPDATE: Structure fire on East 1st Street in Duluth a ‘total loss’
stop sign
Duluth man airlifted after semi T-bones pickup; injuries unknown
Duluth Police
Police seize large amount of drugs, pistol from Duluth home
Police sirens
Duluth Police: 21 charged in Chicago-to-Duluth drug trafficking operation; $725k of heroin, fentanyl off the streets

Latest News

UMD men's hockey
Bulldogs hold off late push from Broncos for 5-4 win
UMD women's hockey team
Klein makes history as UMD women take down MSU
UMD Green Bandana Project
A mental health initiative finds center stage at UMD
Head coach Nolan Graff
Northwestern pulls away from Ladysmith