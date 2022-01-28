Police seize large amount of drugs, pistol from Duluth home

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -A man was arrested after authorities conducted a search warrant at his Duluth residence.

Thursday evening multiple drugs and a pistol were seized at his home on the 700 block of E 7th St.

According to the release, Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Investigators found over three pounds of meth, two pounds of marijuana, 70 ecstasy pills, 44 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of mushrooms, and a pistol.

LSDVCTF arrested the 39-year-old.

He’s pending charges of 1st-degree sale and felon in possession of a Firearm.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

