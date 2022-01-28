Advertisement

Judge sides with DNR in Mesabi Metallics’ lawsuit

Mesabi Metallics
Mesabi Metallics(KBJR 6)
By Kristen Vake
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Owners of an iron ore project on the Iron Range have to pay the state of Minnesota more than $17 million following a judge’s ruling.

The Nashwauk project dates back to 2003 and has been under several developers. The most recent being Mesabi Metallics. The company has been working to get the site up and running for years.

That came to a halt in May of 2021 when the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources terminated the company’s state mineral leases due to certain requirements not being met.

Shortly after, the company filed suit against the agency.

Now, a judge has ruled in favor of the DNR and is requiring the company to pay the state back in royalties.

In a statement, the department celebrated the decision saying their main goal is getting the facility up and running to benefit local communities.

“Going forward we will carefully evaluate our options for doing this and will consider putting the leases up for bid with qualified parties.”

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Duluth extends, expands ask for residents in several neighborhoods to lower thermostats ‘until further notice’
stop sign
Duluth man airlifted after semi T-bones pickup; injuries unknown
KBJR-TV
UPDATE: Structure fire on East 1st Street in Duluth a ‘total loss’
Duluth Police
Police seize large amount of drugs, pistol from Duluth home
Police sirens
Duluth Police: 21 charged in Chicago-to-Duluth drug trafficking operation; $725k of heroin, fentanyl off the streets

Latest News

Duluth extends, expands ask for residents in several neighborhoods to lower thermostats ‘until...
Duluth extends, expands ask for residents in several neighborhoods to lower thermostats ‘until further notice’
Duluth Lift Bridge
Lifting the future: City requests money to maintain Duluth’s iconic lift bridge.
Mushers prepare for the exciting Beargrease race starting Sunday morning.
Mushers prep for the highly anticipated Beargrease race Sunday
Beargrease Preview
Beargrease Preview
La Crosse man dies in snowmobile accident Thursday