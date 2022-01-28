Crews respond to structure fire on East 1st Street in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire on East 1st Street by the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial.

According to the city, fire crews are responding to a structure fire at the old Pawn Duluth Building at 126 East 1st Street.

First Street is blocked between North 2nd Avenue East and North 1st Avenue East.

Officials remind drivers to not drive over active hose lines during a fire.

It causes holes in lines, disrupts the water stream, and is against the law.

A spokesperson for the City of Duluth said it happened Thursday and again Friday morning as crews attempt to put out the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

