Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire on East 1st Street in Duluth

KBJR-TV
KBJR-TV(KBJR-TV)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire on East 1st Street by the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial.

According to the city, fire crews are responding to a structure fire at the old Pawn Duluth Building at 126 East 1st Street.

First Street is blocked between North 2nd Avenue East and North 1st Avenue East.

Officials remind drivers to not drive over active hose lines during a fire.

It causes holes in lines, disrupts the water stream, and is against the law.

A spokesperson for the City of Duluth said it happened Thursday and again Friday morning as crews attempt to put out the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Duluth Police: 21 charged in Chicago-to-Duluth drug trafficking operation; $725k of heroin, fentanyl off the streets
The apartments have no heat on this cold night.
150 people evacuated from Virginia apartments due to lack of heat
stop sign
Duluth man airlifted after semi T-bones pickup; injuries unknown
The Midwest Communications Annual Twin Ports Medallion Hunt is back.
Clue #4 to the 2022 hidden medallion
Duluth Fire Department responded to the 700 block of West 4th Street where they saw heavy smoke...
Duluth house fire causes $80K in damage; fire crews plead with community to avoid active fire areas

Latest News

The Twin Ports holds an Olympic level send-off for John Shuster
The Twin Ports holds an Olympic level send-off for John Shuster
Generic image of medical symbol
U of M asks for $12M academic medical center for Duluth district
The Twin Ports holds an Olympic level send-off for John Shuster
The Twin Ports holds an Olympic level send-off for John Shuster
U of M asks for $12M academic medical center for Duluth district
U of M asks for $12M academic medical center for Duluth district