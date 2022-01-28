City of Duluth asks Lakeside and Woodland residents to lower thermostats immediately

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -The city of Duluth is asking residents and businesses in Duluth’s Lakeside and Woodland neighborhoods to immediately reduce the thermostat temperature in their home to 62 degrees until 11:00 a.m today.

The city says this change is necessary to reduce the overall load and avoid the possibility of a neighborhood-by-neighborhood shutdown of gas.

The move comes after a contractor in the Lincoln Park area ruptured a gas line Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

