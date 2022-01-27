UWS secures bridge battle, CSS drops to no.4 UW-River Falls

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - The UW-Superior Men’s Hockey team has owned the bridge battle so far this season, out-scoring St. Scholastica by a margin of 12-1 in their first two meetings. They added one more to the schedule Wednesday night at Wessman Arena. After back and forth lead changes, the Yellowjackets complete the bridge battle, 4-3.

Bouncing back over the bridge, it was the Lady Saints turn to take on the number four ranked UW-River Falls at Mars Lakeview Arena. CSS unable to open any more doors after their two first-period goals, the falcons leave with the 8-2 win.

Copyright 2022 KBJR6. All rights reserved.