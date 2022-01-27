Hawks and Rails rally together for a greater cause

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - Two Northland teams are coming together on the ice for a cause greater than what the scoreboard says after three periods.

The top-ranked Hawks in Class A and the Proctor Rails will play in their first-ever ‘Increase Mental Health’ awareness initiative game Thursday night at Hermantown Ice Arena. The Hawks and rails have paired up with the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association to raise awareness and bring light on the ice about mental health.

The motivation has trickled down from the NHL and college ranks as the next levels of hockey continue to make mental health a centralized topic among their teams.

Hermantown Head Coach Pat Andrews wanted to do more too. Andrews says the boys have responded great, and he looks forward to the continuation of creating a safe place for his players to have more conversations surrounding mental health.

“We’re trying to make it ok to talk about it, to de-stigmatize it. If you had a broken arm, you would go to the doctor and get your arm looked at. For whatever reason, we associate mental health/ mental illness like you’re not tough if you have this. Really it affects everybody over the course of their life at some point and makes it ok to have those conversations and to let people know that it’s ok not to be ok. It’s just that we want you to say something about it and speak up about it,” said Andrews.

In Thursday’s game, players will rep the color of mental health with green socks and green tape. There will also be green wristbands available for purchase. The Hawks will donate that money to Amber Wing.

Puck drop is at 7:00pm.

