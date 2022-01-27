Advertisement

Finding new treatments: Northland lawmaker taking part in local ALS study

By Larissa Milles
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -After being diagnosed with ALS in July 2021, Minnesota state Senator David Tomassoni is taking part in a new clinical trial looking for better treatment options.

“I hope that my participation in the study will in some small way contribute to the discovery of new treatments for ALS afflicted people,” Tomassoni said via a statement.

Essentia Health is hosting the Healey ALS Platform Trial, a program founded at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“The one aspect of care that we haven’t been able to offer those right in our area at home with ALS is the opportunity to participate in research,” Dr. Amber Erickson, Chair of Neurology at Essentia said.

The trial tests multiple forms of treatment at once, making it faster and more accessible than traditional research. It’s an opportunity ALS patients in the Northland haven’t had before.

“We’re going to make sure that people in the Northland have access to the most cutting edge treatments and care.” Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, the lead investigator of the program and Chief of Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital said.

Northland ALS Fundraising organization Never Surrender was a big factor in bringing the trial to Duluth.

“It’s about bringing the latest and the greatest trials and therapies to ALS patients in this area,” said Never Surrender president David Kolquist.

For Tomassoni, the trial is about making progress toward successful treatment.

“Giving people the chance to have a good quality of life while living with ALS is paramount,” he said. “Hopefully the results of the Healey study will contribute to that goal.”

One of Never Surrender’s biggest ALS fundraisers, the Blackwoods Blizzard Tour begins next week.

To learn more about how you can support ALS research click here.
To learn more about the trial program, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Duluth Police: 21 charged in Chicago-to-Duluth drug trafficking operation; $725k of heroin, fentanyl off the streets
Some Hibbing renters are saying enough is enough when it comes to their living conditions.
Hibbing renters call on city leaders for landlord accountability
The Midwest Communications Annual Twin Ports Medallion Hunt is back.
Clue #3 to the 2022 hidden medallion
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Generic Car Crash Graphic
UPDATE: Ashland man dies in truck vs. semi crash near Iron River

Latest News

Finding new treatments: Northland lawmaker taking part in local ALS study
Finding new treatments: Northland lawmaker taking part in local ALS study
The apartments have no heat on this cold night.
150 people evacuated from Virginia apartments due to lack of heat
This year, there are 248 permits available every day, which is a 13% decrease from 2021.
Forest Service reduces BWCA permits by 13%, outfitters respond
Canadian Gray Wolf
Board member suggests no population goal in new wolf plan