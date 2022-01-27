Advertisement

Duluth Fire Department welcomes largest recruiting class in decades

(CBS 3)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -The Duluth Fire Department announced Thursday they are finishing the process of welcoming twelve new members.

Usually, the recruits would work out of the Headquarters station at first before being assigned, but due to covid protocols and the size of the class, recruits will be spread out at Headquarters, Lincoln Park, Spirit Valley, and UMD stations.

Eight of the recruits are local, while the other four have come from far away as Missouri and South Carolina.

The 12 recruits will serve a probationary period for a year before becoming a permanent department member.

