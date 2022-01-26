Tuesday night hoops: Duluth East, Superior, & Hermantown boys pull away for wins

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Hermantown boys basketball extend their winning streak to 10 with a 90-54 win over Duluth Denfeld.

Then in Superior, the Spartans rock Hibbing with 16 three-pointers on their way to a 73-46 conference victory.

While at the juice box, Duluth East takes care of Cloquet with a 84-48 win.

Then in girls hoops, it was a barnburner in Proctor with the Rails just holding off Duluth Marshall by a final of 67-62.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.