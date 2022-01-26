Advertisement

Vikings hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as GM

(MGN)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- According to a person with knowledge of the process, the Minnesota Vikings have hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Vikings had not yet announced the decision.

The team is taking an innovative turn by bringing in an analytics expert from Cleveland’s front office who once worked on Wall Street.

The 40-year-old Adofo-Mensah was vice president of football operations for the Browns for the last two years.

