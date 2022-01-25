Rails Hockey Riding 10 Game Unbeaten Streak Ahead of Biggest Game of the Year

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Don’t look now but after a 3-5 start to begin the season. The proctor boys hockey team hasn’t lost, going 9-0-1 in their last 10 games.

Head coach Jeff Laspi has his boys clicking on all cylinders before their biggest game of the year as the rails take the trip to Hermantown to play the top team in the state.

But from a 3-16 season last season, to 12-5-1 so far, the progress Laspi has seen from his team has him and the Proctor community very proud.

“I think our senior group is something special,” senior captain Cullen Solem said.

“I think our senior group has played a big role in our success and winning,” Solem added.

“There’s always kind of that proud moment, to see the kids believe in what you’re trying to teach them,” said head coach Jeff Laspi.

“Trying to get it back to the way it was when I was in the program, the hard work, getting in the weight room, doing that offseason camp. They’ve really bought into it over this past summer, you can see the confidence in each game throughout the year,” Laspi added.

You can watch the game Thursday on the My9 Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.