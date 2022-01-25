THE NEW NEWS: Local newspaper to launch in Lake County

TWO HARBORS, MN -- Lake County Press will publish its first issue Friday, January 28th.

The brand new newspaper is owned by CherryRoad Media.

The company owns 35 community newspapers across the United States.

Seven of those are in Minnesota, including the Cook County News-Herald in Grand Marais and Rainy Lake Gazette in International Falls.

“A number of people in Lake County said over the last year and a half, we need a new newspaper in Lake County,” said Forrest Johnson, Editor of the newly formed Lake County Press.

Johnson said he was contacted by county leaders to help get the new publication off the ground.

The 67-year-old said he took some convincing, but he’s excited to be a part of the project.

“I really wanted to help out, get this thing on its feet a bit. I’ll even be writing a couple columns a week,” he said.

In May 2020, the Lake County Chronicle shut down, leaving the county without a subscription-based local paper.

The publication cited a decline in subscriptions and financial burdens from the pandemic as reasons for its demise.

Johnson is aware of the financial struggles of their predecessor.

He’s confident the community has their backs.

“Cherry Road Media has said, you know, we do want you to turn a profit. We understand there’s some work to be done here, but really we’ve already had such great support,” he said.

One of those community members, Marita Klevgaard, owner of Northshore Pizza in Two Harbors believes the paper will help people connect with their neighbors.

“I personally think it’s an amazing option for not only Two Harbors, but all of Lake County to have another option to reconnect as a community,” she said.

She also believes the printed copies will be a valuable tool for people with poor internet access.

“Especially in Lake County, we have a large older population, so that’s definitely a resource we’ve missed out on in the last few years,” she said.

The first edition releases Friday.

They plan to make the first few copies of the paper free before moving to a subscription-based service.

